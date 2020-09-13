Dana White addresses the latest on Conor McGregor

Former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor found himself in trouble with the law once again after he was reportedly arrested in France for sexual assault allegations.

At tonight's UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White addressed the situation surrounding the Irishman and also briefly spoke about Conor McGregor possibly returning to the fight game.

Dana White addresses the Conor McGregor situation

While Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, earlier in the year, the Irishman continues to find himself in the news. After being tested by USADA recently, McGregor was reportedly arrested in France for sexual allegations made towards him.

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

UFC President Dana White briefly addressed the Conor McGregor situation while speaking to the media, stating that one doesn't necessarily have to be retired in order to get in trouble with the law. And he also claimed that if the former UFC Lightweight Champion ever needs White's help, then he is always allowed to make the call.

Advertisement

"Listen whether you're retired or not retired, you can get yourself into trouble. I don't know enough about the Conor situation, I don't know about it. I know what you've read, I've read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven't talked to him, I'm sure he doesn't need my help or advice. But if he did, he can call.

Juice head rats @NateDiaz209 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

As things stand, Conor McGregor is indeed retired from the fight game, however, he is still active under the USADA testing pool, meaning that he officially hasn't exactly stepped away from the game. A return to the Octagon for Conor McGregor seems to be off the charts, as of now, but fight fans around the globe could expect the Irishman to possibly make his way back once the UFC finally starts letting people into the arenas for their Fight Night events and pay-per-views.