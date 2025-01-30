Dana White addresses "punishments" for Bryce Mitchell over empathizing with Adolf Hitl*r: "Hopefully gets his a** whooped on global television" 

Bryce Mitchell has found himself in the center of controversy after his comments praising Adolf Hitl*r and labeling him as a good guy. UFC CEO Dana White strongly disavowed the claims from the No.13-ranked featherweight on Thursday, while also addressing any potential punishment.

Speaking with the media at his Power Slap 11 post-match press conference, the promotional frontman was asked about punishment, stating:

"That's what everybody wants to hear about, punishment, it's free speech. I don't have to love it. You don't have to love it... That's the beautiful thing about this business. For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him, hopefully, get his a** whooped on global television. I mean, what do you want me to say about it? You know where I am with free speech. We're disgusted by it."

White continued:

"I think he's probably one of the dumbest - literally, one of the dumbest - human beings. Let's not forget that this is a guy who took a drill through his nut sack then had to reverse and pull the drill back out of his - that's the level of stupid that we're talking about here. And I could probably go on for 10 minutes talking about how dumb Bryce Mitchell is."

Check out Dana White's comments on Bryce Mitchell's potential punishment below (2:08):

White added that Mitchell has a podcast and claimed that the industry gives a voice to stupid people. He labeled 'Thug Nasty's comments as the dumbest, most ignorant statement he has heard in his life.

Dana White issues statement in response to Bryce Mitchell's comments

Dana White kicked off his Power Slap 11 post-match press conference with a statement criticizing Bryce Mitchell's comments on Adolf Hitl*r. The UFC CEO stated:

"I'm sure you guys heard what Bryce Mitchell said. If you haven't, he said some - probably - I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant s**t in my day but this one is probably the worst... Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron... We're beyond disgusted"

Check out Dana White's full comments on Bryce Mitchell below (0:32):

White noted that the internet provides a platform for people to say stupid and ignorant things. He added that the promotion has reached out to Mitchell to let him know how they felt about his comments.

