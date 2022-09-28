"We'll do both!" - Dana White announces Bo Nickal and Raul Rosas Jr. will be added to the UFC 4 game

Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) alumni Bo Nickal and Raul Rosas Jr. will both be added as playable characters in the UFC 4 video game.

This comes after the UFC president previously announced that one of the winners will be added to the game as part of a unique reward this season. So when the time came to finally choose which one it would be, White asked the people to decide between fan favorites Rosas Jr. and Nickal.

However, the results of the polls vary from one social media platform to another. Feeling generous, the UFC boss decided to include both of this season's standouts. During an interview with Laura Sanko, White said:

"So I asked the fans to vote on one of the social media platforms, Rosas is winning. And on the other one, Bo is winning. So I said to hell with it, we're taking both. We'll do both! I'm gonna do both of them and put them both in the game."

Check out Dana White's interview below:

Bo Nickal says he has no beef with fellow Dana White's Contender Series contestant Raul Rosas Jr.

Bo Nickal entered Dana White’s Contender Series with a ton of hype. However, up-and-coming prospect Raul Rosas Jr. may have stolen some of his shine.

As far as Nickal is concerned, there's no reason to harbor ill-will towards Rosas Jr. During an interview with the Full Send MMA podcast, Nickal said:

"I don’t really care – do your thing. Good for you – the youngest fighter on the roster. Congratulations. That’s amazing – amazing accomplishment. I’m not really one to hate at all, so do your thing. That’s dope. I’m on my own path."

Check out Bo Nickal's interview below:

Nickal entered the show as a highly touted prospect due to his background as a three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion. However, his TKO win over Zachary Borrego over a month ago wasn't enough to convince the boss that he's ready for the big leagues. It took Nickal a second win against Donovan Beard to finally earn a coveted UFC contract.

On the flipside, Rosas Jr. was awarded a UFC deal a week ago when he defeated Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision. The 17-year-old from Mexico made history by becoming the youngest-ever UFC signee.

