Dana White announces Kamaru Usman's next fight against mercurial middleweight contender at UFC Atlanta, fans react: "THINGS ARE FINALLY HAPPENING"

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Kamaru Usman will return to action against streaking challenger Joaquin Buckley in a five-round main event at UFC Atlanta on June 14. White dropped the news on a live stream after Buckley persistently called out Usman for a potential clash.

Usman hasn’t fought since succumbing to a close loss against Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight. He now heads back to familiar territory at 170 pounds, seemingly to push for title contention again.

Buckley is on a six-fight win streak, fresh off a TKO win against former title challenger Colby Covington. With Usman ranked No. 4 and Buckley at No. 6, the winner could be just one more win away from a crack at the belt.

Check out the X posts below:

Several fans took to X to react to the news and wrote:

"Things are finally happening!"

"I wouldn’t be surprised if the winner of this one ends up getting a title shot."

"Buckley will retire Usman, unfortunately."

"That matchmakers got it right with this one."

"Volk has everyone inspired… IZZYS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NEXT."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the UFC announcing Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas looks to bounce back after a tough loss to Erin Blanchfield last November. The two-time strawweight champ is eyeing a flyweight title run, but standing in her path is Miranda Maverick, who has quietly built a four-fight win streak and is just hitting her prime.

Kamaru Usman is locked in for a dominant return against Joaquin Buckley after Dana White announces the fight

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Kamaru Usman is back in action after stepping away to heal and recharge. The former UFC welterweight kingpin is locked in for a high-stakes showdown with Joaquin Buckley on June 14 in Atlanta.

Speaking about the clash on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry, Usman admitted that the time off was necessary. Now, fully recovered and back at 170 pounds, Usman says he's motivated, focused, and embracing the grind again. He said:

"I’m ready to get back in there. I know everybody’s been waiting. I know everybody’s been...Some people were patient, some people were not patient, Henry. And you know, ‘cause we see the comments. We see y’all comments under those posts... We’re focused. Everything, our sights are focused!.. You know, every now and again, that warrior spirit, you need to exercise it. You know, that’s where we come from!"

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (2:15):

