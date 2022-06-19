That thing's becoming like Tony and Khabib - Dana White answers why he won't book Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon a third time 

Dana White has revealed he is not keen on rebooking a potential clash between lightweight veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. Lauzon and Cerrone were initially supposed to fight at UFC 274, but the matchup was postponed after 'Cowboy' was forced to pull out due to illness.

The fight was again booked to go down at the recently concluded UFC on ESPN 37 event in Austin, Texas. The fight, however, was canceled at the last moment as Lauzon's left knee got dislocated following the weigh-ins.

ESPN MMA @espnmma For the second time, Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon has been canceled the day of the planned bout, UFC officials confirmed with @MarcRaimondi.



Lauzon had to withdraw due to a non-weight-cut-related medical issue. For the second time, Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon has been canceled the day of the planned bout, UFC officials confirmed with @MarcRaimondi.Lauzon had to withdraw due to a non-weight-cut-related medical issue. https://t.co/UDOTaOw4tk

According to White, the fight may be cursed, and he won't be looking to rebook it again. The UFC supremo even compared the matchup to the infamous one between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. During the post-fight press conference following UFC on ESPN 37, White said:

"Probably not, the thing's getting like Tony and Khabib. No, I will not book that fight again."

Watch White's interview below:

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were booked to fight one another on five separate occasions, but the fight incredibly never came to fruition. Now that the Russian is retired, the dream matchup for most MMA fans will probably never take place again.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



This matchup has been booked five times since 2015, only for each fight to be canceled. Khabib vs Ferguson at UFC 249 is expected to be canceled per a report from ESPN's @arielhelwani This matchup has been booked five times since 2015, only for each fight to be canceled. Khabib vs Ferguson at UFC 249 is expected to be canceled per a report from ESPN's @arielhelwaniThis matchup has been booked five times since 2015, only for each fight to be canceled. https://t.co/DsrrCOXGJk

Dana White reveals whether Donald Cerrone will fight anytime soon

White further revealed that Donald Cerrone will not be fighting anytime soon. 'Cowboy' had a meeting with the UFC brass over his next fight, and the promotion ideally wanted him to fight in July. Cerrone, however, has other ideas and isn't willing to undergo another grueling weight cut too soon.

"We sit, and we wanted to see if he wanted to fight in July, but he doesn’t want to cut weight again, so he won’t fight in July. We’ll figure something else out with him," White said.

The timeline for his next fight is yet to be decided upon. Cerrone will be desperate to get back in the win column whenever he returns to the octagon. He is currently winless in his last six fights, and the last time he won a fight was back in 2019 against Al Iaquinta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far