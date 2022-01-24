Dana White answers if Calvin Kattar is in line for a title shot following win against Giga Chikadze

After a year on the shelf, Calvin Kattar returned to action and demolished Giga Chikadze. In the co-headliner of UFC Vegas 46, 'The Boston Finisher' secured a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Kattar's spectacular win over Chikadze was his much-needed moment of validation after his convincing defeat to Max Holloway last year. It also left UFC president Dana White impressed.

With Kattar now ranked No.5 in the featherweight division, the UFC boss recently opened up about whether 'The Boston Finisher' is next in line for a title shot. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said:

"Massive, massive win for him [Kattar]. Coming off that Holloway [defeat] was unbelievable and now he wins that fight against Giga. He's in a real good spot so we will see here."

Calvin Kattar speaks out on being left out of the featherweight title conversation

Earlier this month, Max Holloway pulled out of his scheduled featherweight title bout against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. In the aftermath, several fighters from the division were raised as potential replacements for the champion, including Chikadze.

While 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung was eventually offered the fight, Calvin Kattar was completely left out of the conversation, despite his impressive resume.

Kattar recently made an appearance on The MMA Hour and opened up on the matter. 'The Boston Finisher' told Ariel Helwani:

"A lot of these guys think they can cut the line with their mouths rather than earning it with their fights. And that's not my style. I'd rather talk less about it, go out and prove it. Because that's the only thing that actually matters, man. Go out and earn your title shot. I know guys like Max, guys like Volkanovski, they want contenders. They can see through the bulls***. More than the casual other people that are chiming in. All I'm trying to do is prove that I'm the number one contender."

Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight title against 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273.

Considering Kattar is ranked just below Jung, he could very well be next in line to challenge for featherweight gold. However, it is more likely he takes on No.2-ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega or No.3-ranked Yair Rodriguez next.

