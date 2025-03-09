Dana White apologized and vowed to put Palestinian flag back on website, says Belal Muhammad: "The only organization that lets you be yourself"

Belal Muhammad's grievances with the Palestinian flag not being on the UFC website have been answered. In response to Dana White obliging his request, 'Remember the Name' took to X/Twitter with a clip praising both him and the promotion for it standards.

The UFC has been claimed, by White himself, as the one organization that allows its constituents to express themselves freely, even if their opinions generate tremendous controversy, which has been the case recently. This freedom of expression is something Muhammad values and is thankful for.

"Just want to give a quick shoutout to Dana. Talked to him, he said the flag's back up tonight. Apologized and that's why I love the UFC. I love this company and that's why Dana's the man. The only organization that lets you be yourself and true to his word and doesn't let other people sway his attitude or what he's gonna do. So shoutout to Dana, shoutout to the UFC and flag is back, baby."

Check out Belal Muhammad showing gratitude toward Dana White:

There was a time when the UFC had banned flags altogether. Fighters weren't even allowed to carry them into the octagon. However, White has since done away with the ban. However, Muhammad is the only fighter to point out that the promotion's website did not feature a Palestinian flag for him.

Muhammad is a proud Palestinian-American, thought it has led to criticism from controversial ex-UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, with whom the welterweight kingpin has been feuding for some time now.

Belal Muhammad is the first-ever Palestinian UFC champion

While Belal Muhammad was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, he is of Palestinian descent due to his parents being from Palestine. As a Muslim, he places immense importance on his heritage, and is actually the first high-profile UFC athlete from the region.

At UFC 304, he dethroned Leon Edwards as welterweight champion in a highly anticipated grudge match that saw him become Palestine's first UFC champion after dominating his rival for nearly all five rounds. Now, he is set to defend his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

