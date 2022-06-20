Joe Rogan had a blast - Dana White comments on the UFC commentator attending Fight Night event as a fan

Dana White has commented on Joe Rogan's surprise appearance in the stands at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event.

Joe Rogan was not at the commentary desk for the UFC Austin event this past Saturday, but he was attending the show as a spectator. The UFC color commentator was spotted in the stands along with his wife in the front row. During the post-fight press conference, the UFC president opened up on his conversation with Rogan and revealed that the podcast host had a fun time watching the event as a fan.

White also revealed that the commentator was in the audience for the first time in about 20 years. Here's what the UFC chief said:

"He was pumped because he said he hasn't sat in the stands as a fan in like 20 years, so tonight was his first night back as a fan. He had a blast."

Dana White pulls the plug on Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon were scheduled to throw down in a lightweight contest in the co-main event of UFC Austin on June 18. However, the fight had to be scrapped after 'J-Lau' suffered a knee injury and was forced to withdraw.

This was the second time that the UFC had to cancel the fight between the two athletes. The pair were originally set to collide at UFC 274 when 'Cowboy' had to pull out just hours before the fight because of food poisoning.

Lauzon had to withdraw due to a non-weight-cut-related medical issue.

While many fans are still eager to watch the fight happen, Dana White revealed during the UFC Austin post-fight presser that he doesn't plan on re-booking the fight and compared it to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, which is regarded the most cursed rivalry in UFC history. Here's what White said:

"Probably not, the thing's getting like Tony and Khabib. No, I will not book that fight again."

While it seems unlikely that the fight will ever happen, Lauzon gave an update on his condition through Instagram, revealing that he had recovered from the knee dislocation. 'J-Lau' also stated that he reached out to the UFC to check if Cerrone was still around to make the fight happen, but was told it was too late.

