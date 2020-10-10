Dana White congratulates Bryce Mitchell on the 'greatest commercial ever'!

Bryce Mitchell is one of the most promising stars in the featherweight division and has looked solid so far in his UFC run. He has also gained quite a fan following for his funny and quirky social media presence.

Drive on Time Motors in Searcy, Arkansas capitalised on this as they hired Bryce Mitchell for their latest commercial. What followed was comedy gold - and even UFC supremo Dana White wholeheartedly agreed on social media!

It was the kind of endorsement for the company that money can't buy - although we're sure quite a bit changed hands.

This is the greatest commercial EVER made. Congrats @ThugnastyMMA pic.twitter.com/Im9iXzVJTd — danawhite (@danawhite) October 10, 2020

Several UFC fighters have also shared the video on their social media.

Bryce Mitchell is as funny as it gets in this car commercial

Bryce Mitchell dropped the "greatest commercial EVER" according to Dana White. The undefeated featherweight prospect may be relatively unknown to most casual fight fans, but the 26-year old fighter has picked up four straight victories inside the UFC's Octagon ever since debuting in The Ultimate Fighter back in July of 2018.

Mitchell kicked off the video with a unique introduction line, to say the least, while a Corvette drove around in the background.

"They paid me to be here. These ain’t my cars, and I don’t really care about ‘em.”

“When I ripped my testicles open with a drill, I had to drive myself to the hospital in my pickup truck. I really wish I would’a had this Corvette, I would’a made it on time.”

The advertisement is currently airing locally, however, fight fans around the world got the opportunity to watch it thanks to Dana White.

From boxing an inflatable balloon to smashing a car's window, Bryce "Thug Nasty" Mitchell looked like he was having a lot of fun in the video below.

The fighter consistently broke the fourth wall as well, which is perhaps what makes the commercial stand out in terms of its comedic value.

Mitchell last fought earlier this year in May at UFC 249 - which saw Justin Gaethje put a beating on Tony Ferguson to win the interim Lightweight title - and defeated Charles Rose via unanimous decision.