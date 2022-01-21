Dana White details Brandon Moreno's rise to superstardom following flyweight title win 

Dana White has given his opinion on Brandon Moreno's meteoric rise to stardom since capturing the flyweight title. White couldn't help but be in awe at how popular Moreno has become.

During a conversation posted to Barstool Sports' YouTube channel, the UFC boss stated how both Mexican and Mexican-American fans go crazy when Moreno participates in UFC media obligations:

"You're going to see it Saturday night when he walks into this arena... not only Mexico, [but] here with the Mexican-Americans. When we do appearances and Brandon Moreno is the guy we have [doing] the appearance, it's insane."

Watch Dana White discuss Moreno's rise to stardom below [begins at 6:35]:

'The Baby Assassin' defeated Deiveson Figueiredo to become the first Mexican-born fighter to win a UFC title. Furthermore, his submission victory over 'Daico' was enough to earn him Submission of the Year honors.

Moreno is now preparing to defend his flyweight title at UFC 270 against the Brazilian in the third bout between the pair.

Brandon Moreno doubled his Instagram followers after taking the flyweight title from Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno's Instagram following doubled in no time after winning the flyweight title. He went from about 328,000 followers to about 723,000 followers.

In a tweet by SamMMA, fans can see Moreno's stardom take off in real time after becoming champion:

SamMMA🇨🇦👹 @SamPixelsMMA The UFC title holder effect The UFC title holder effect https://t.co/PMHXMLWYNy

Moreno will have a set of new eyes looking at him when he defends his title against Figueiredo this Saturday. He has gained an additional 500,000 followers since that initial spike after his title win.

The Mexican now sits at 1.2 million followers on Instagram, which surpasses the following of many other UFC champions. His Instagram popularity has usurped other champions in the promotion, such as Glover Teixeira, Aljamain Sterling and Alexander Volkanovski.

