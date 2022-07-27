"They're powerful" - Dana White describes incredible star power of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann recorded big wins this past weekend at UFC London in front of a passionate home crowd, further boosting their surging fan acclaim. Nobody could be happier about it than UFC president Dana White.

When asked about his thoughts on Pimblett's star power and his championship chances during a recent press conference, White said:

"Yeah, I mean this kid [Paddy Pimblett]. To talk about championship stuff right now, it's a little too soon. But you know, he's got that Conor McGregor vibe man. When he walks out, when he is in the arena, the way that the fans receive him, the way that the media covers him."

The reception that 'The Baddy' receives everywhere he goes, even more so in his own country, is incredible and the parallels with Conor McGregor are definitely present in that regard.

Dana White further reinforced his point by revealing the numbers that social media posts featuring Pimblett and McCann drew on his Instagram account.

"So on my Instagram, the main event, the heavyweights [face-off] Blaydes and [Aspinall] did 203,000 views on my Instagram. Paddy Pimblett's face-off did 1.7 million. [And] Molly [McCann] drinking the Howler Head with the thing on, that did 2 million. Those two together [McCann and Pimblett], I mean. Yeah, they're powerful, man."

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are the duo to beat

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann share more than just nationality and a deep friendship at the moment. They are both part of the same team, Next Generation MMA, and are proud Liverpudlians. Both fighters' careers have followed a similar trajectory since the beginning.

Molly McCann first made her way to the UFC in 2018 after winning the women's flyweight championship in the Cage Warriors promotion. 'The Baddy' also held the featherweight championship under the same banner before moving up to lightweight and signing with the UFC.

Both fighters are currently on incredible three-fight win streaks, with each of the fights receiving either a Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonus.

Their last wins came on the same night at UFC London this past Saturday at The O2 arena. Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt in the second round, while McCann lit up Hannah Goldy to win via TKO in the first frame. Both won bonuses for their handy work.

Also importantly, they help the UFC in garnering a fanbase on the other side of the Atlantic. Despite the UK boasting incredible talent, the region has only produced one champion so far in Michael Bisping. Fans will desperately be hoping 'Meatbal' and 'The Baddy' can help boost that number and add a couple of championships to the UK's record.

