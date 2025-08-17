  • home icon
Dana White drops major update on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 321 chances

By Subham
Modified Aug 17, 2025 15:04 GMT
UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev - Source: Getty
Dana White (right) talks about Khamzat Chimaev's (middle) chances of returning to action at UFC 321. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev may be granted his wish to compete at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25 by UFC CEO Dana White.

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 319, 'Borz' challenged champion Dricus du Plessis for his middleweight title and dethroned the latter by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44).

However, even before becoming champion, the undefeated Russian-Emirati UFC fighter, who has adopted Abu Dhabi as his home and proudly represents the UAE, had also expressed interest in fighting again at UFC 321. He had previously said:

"I hope there is no injury and nothing happens in the fight, so I can fight in Abu Dhabi. Maybe defend the belt, maybe fight someone else."
Chimaev landed 529 strikes during the UFC 319 title bout, secured 12 takedowns, and had an overall control time of 21:40. After the dominant win against du Plessis, White seems to have a date in mind for Chimaev's next fight.

About Chimaev's wish to make a quick return to compete again in October, he said at the post-fight presser:

"I just had a kid fight Tuesday and wanted to turn around and come here. Abu Dhabi I would definitely consider."
Check out Dana White's comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to compete at UFC 321

UFC 321 will take place on October 25, 2025, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and will be headlined by a heavyweight title clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

During the UFC 319 post-fight presser, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he is always ready and is also injury-free despite going for five rounds against Dricus du Plessis.

"We will see what they say. I am ready always, no injuries, thanks God."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments by clicking on this link.

Edited by Subham
