Dana White explains dealing with big fights falling through using Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones saga as example: "You just become numb to it"

UFC CEO Dana White has claimed several times that the Tom Aspinall–Jon Jones heavyweight clash was as close as a fight gets without ever happening. For weeks, the UFC had hinted at a blockbuster title unification.
However, when Jones retired, the promotion was forced to tear up its plans. For the UFC head honcho, though, it wasn’t unfamiliar territory. White admitted the fight was essentially done until Jones abruptly backed out. Speaking about dealing with big fights falling apart in a recent appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, White said:
"The fight was done. Everybody agreed to it... And then Jones came back and said I'm gonna retire. [You do] nothing [when something like that happens]. You fu*king move with this. That's what it is. It's happened so many times before. Fifteen years ago, yeah, I [would] lose my sh*t, but you know, you just become numb to it once you've done it for so long. You get right back to work and figure out what's next."
Check out Dana White's comments below:
Jones had recently voiced disinterest in fighting and hinted at being mentally checked out. The timing of his retirement also coincided with new criminal charges stemming from a February hit-and-run.
Dana White claims Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones would be dream headliner for UFC White House card
Dana White is building toward what he calls the most iconic card in UFC history, and he wants Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones as the main event. The UFC CEO confirmed plans are underway for a July 4, 2026, event on the White House lawn to mark America’s 250th birthday.
The idea was first announced by Donald Trump and caught White by surprise, but he’s now working closely with Ivanka Trump and his production team to bring it to life.
Speaking about his dream main event clash in the aforementioned episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, White said:
"He [Jones] jumped back in the pool. Oh yeah, officially... The dream main event right now would be Aspinall versus Jones at the White House. On any main event. We’ll see.”
Check out Dana White's comments below: