Dana White explains the difference between Conor McGregor now and pre-UFC 229 before fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC president Dana White has explained that the difference between Conor McGregor now and before he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 lies in the Irishman's investment in little details.

McGregor is set to return to the octagon to fight Dustin Poirier in the headliner of UFC 257.

Ahead of the promotion's upcoming stint at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi which will be capped off with the year's first pay-per-view UFC 257, company frontman Dana White spoke to The Mac Life about Conor McGregor. He explained how McGregor has been way more focused and invested in his next fight than he was when he fought Khabib.

White said that Conor McGregor regularly calls him to find out the tiniest of details about the event like his walkout and the arena he will be fighting inside. White said that when he is uninterested, McGregor isn't invested in details and doesn't care much about every detail that goes into his PPV fights.

"He wants to know every little detail of the arena, the walk, you know. He totally starts to geek out on everything. When he's not there and not in that mode, he doesn't give a sh*t and he isn't a sharp as usual when it comes to the details that goes into the fights."

White further stated that Conor McGregor has childlike enthusiasm when it comes to all things related to MMA and compared the Irishman to himself and Joe Rogan when it comes to being hyped about fights. He said that McGregor has promised to put on an incredible performance at UFC 257 and he believes every word of it.

"I always talk about Rogan and I when it comes to fights. Rogan and I can be on the phone for hours, freaking out over the fights that we are excited about and we get into all these different things. Conor gets that way too, on that level, when he's about to fight and when he's mentally into it and he's on. he's been saying 'get ready, because you are going to see some amazing things on Saturday' and I believe every word."

The throne once lost awaits Conor McGregor if he manages to get past Dustin Poirier

A win against Dustin Poirier will indeed put McGregor on the cusp of title glory as well as a potential shot at redemption against Khabib Nurmagomedov. If McGregor manages to beat Poirier and Khabib agrees to return, White has confirmed that the rematch will be the obvious fight to make.