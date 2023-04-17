Dana White is a vocal supporter of the right to free expression. UFC fighters have been afforded more leeway than those of athletes in other sports whose contracts were terminated after they made controversial statements or took opposing political viewpoints.

This has prompted fight fans to wonder for a long time: is the UFC woke?

UFC president Dana White discussed the organization's meteoric rise in popularity and how it has distanced itself from "woke" culture in a recent Unfiltered segment on Fox News.

White said that the UFC was the first major sport to start filling stadiums again after COVID restrictions, attributing this success to the company's tactics throughout the prohibitions. According to White, the worldwide, multibillion-dollar organization does not endorse "woke" ideas:

"We don't do anything woke over here at all."

Dana White's comments that the UFC is not woke were met with backlash from fight fans. One fan hilariously wrote that he would like to see UFC women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes fight the Nike trans poster girl Dylan Mulvaney:

"C'mon, I'd pay some dollars to watch Dylan Mulvaney fight Amanda Nunez."

Yet another fan made fun of the seemingly "woke" UFC Pride Month kit:

"Man, I loved those Pride month shorts they let fighters wear last year. Hope they do it again."

Yet another fan brought up the time Dana White slapped his wife on New Year's Eve to dismiss his views:

"I woke up today wondering what a domestic abuser thought of that state of the world today. Good thing this popped up."

Is the UFC woke? Michael Chandler reveals how Dana White keeps UFC way more lenient than NFL and other sports organizations

Michael Chandler once offered some insight into how Dana White and the UFC built an empire that justifies the fighters' unfettered freedom of expression.

Dana White stood by Colby Covington's right to free speech when 'Chaos' criticized Tyron Woodley's 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirt during a polarizing political climate.

Michael Chandler explained on the PBD podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, how White keeps the UFC much more lenient than the NFL and other sports organizations:

"The protocol is don't mess up, don't get canceled. There have been guys that have said certain things and gotten in trouble for what they have said. But they were out of line."

Chandler remarked that in contrast to other major sports organizations, White does not mandate that fighters take part in any sort of symbolic gesture in support of a cause:

"I think you look at the NFL and you see the things that are printed in the end zones and you see them wearing things on their helmets. There's a certain pressure to like, 'If I just want it to be blank, do I get looked down upon?' I mean, Dana would never do that."

