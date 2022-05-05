Watch: UFC president Dana White gives inspirational monologue talking about staging events through COVID-19 lockdowns

Dana White's business was booming during the initial lockdown when most of the sports world had to shut shop altogether. The UFC Honcho recently weighed in on his experience of keeping the business running during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to White, going through the pandemic was the UFC's hardest phase since the inception of the promotion. The business tycoon recalled being targeted for trying to stage events when the entire world was advised to socially distance themselves.

Despite being strong-willed, White claims that he started questioning his actions during some low-phases. However, the 52-year-old always managed to stay true to his convictions. The UFC boss recently said on The Pivot:

"When you talk about how hard it was to build this business, nothing was harder than going through COVID. You know, I'm being attacked by everybody, I'm the devil, I care about money more than people and all these other bulls**t rhetoric that they wanna put on you because they don't like that you're trying. Just had to battle through that, just live in my own bubble here. But sometimes we've hit so many dead ends and so many walls, a couple of times I'm like, 'What are you doing? What are you doing? You know, what are you doing? Am I doing the right thing?' I'd say, 'Yeah, I'm doing the right thing? Let's go.'"

Watch the full podcast below:

Dana White recently revealed that the UFC has stopped testing for COVID-19

Dana White's stance has always been controversial when it comes to COVID-19 . The UFC president downplayed the severity of the situation, contradicting government agencies and medical professionals around the globe.

When White himself tested positive for the virus, he fell back on Joe Rogan's controversial cocktail of drugs, which seemingly cured him. While a 4th wave of the virus is being anticipated around the globe, White recently revealed that the UFC has stopped COVID-19 testing.

Claiming to have stopped the use of masks even, the 52-year old said on The Pat McAfee Show:

"No, we're not testing for COVID anymore. We're not wearing masks, we're not doing any of that sh*t."

Watch Dana White's appearance on the show below:

