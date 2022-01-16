Dana White not a fan of UFC PPV price being raised, says ESPN is in control

Like many MMA fans, Dana White is apparently unhappy with the UFC pay-per-view price hike which was implemented at the beginning of the year.

The UFC president recently spoke about the increase in the pay-per-view prices during the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze post-fight press conference. According to the promoter, his hands were completely tied and the decision was made by ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. Asked for his thoughts regarding the issue, White said:

"We don't have any say in that. We gave the pay-per-views to ESPN. So yeah, that's their decision. You know how I feel about that stuff. I don't love when prices get raised but that's not my decision, it's theirs."

After starting out at $59.99 three years ago, UFC pay-per-view prices were raised to $64.99 at the beginning of 2020 then to $69.99 at the beginning of 2021. For the third year in a row, the broadcast company has once again raised the price of streaming UFC numbered events on its ESPN+ platform from $69.99 to $74.99.

On top of that, the ESPN+ PPV package – which includes one pay-per-view event and an annual subscription – also went up from $89.98 to $99.98.

Dana White pleased with the first UFC main event of 2022

UFC president Dana White is of the opinion that Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze is going to be a Fight of the Year candidate once 2022 is about to wrap up. Speaking about the fight, the UFC head honcho said:

"First [main event] fight of the year and a Fight of the Year candidate already. That's the way to start it. That's the way to start the year, it was incredible. And you know what's funny? I was saying that – I don't know who the hell I was talking to back there – but I was saying it's almost like everybody forgot about Calvin Kattar and Max Holloway."

White also praised Kattar's handiwork against rising star Chikadze. 'The Boston Finisher' closed as a slight betting underdog ahead of the event.

