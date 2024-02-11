Dana White gives disappointing update on UFC 300 main event, sheds light on behind-the-scenes process

Dana White's disappointing UFC 300 main event update did little to address fans' anxiety.

MMA fans expect the milestone UFC 300 pay-per-view event to be a notch above the rest in terms of star power and matchups. Many intriguing fights have been announced so far. However, the UFC has yet to finalize a suitable main event.

During his recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, White said that fans might have to wait a little bit longer for the main event announcement.

“We have one more slot to fill in the mid-level and then we have the main event.”

When inquired if the he was close to finalizing any specific main event fight, White, whose reply might disappoint many, said:

“No. I know what I’m trying to do. But what I’m trying to do and what is going to happen could end up being two completely different things unless I completely f***ing change everything.”

UFC 300 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on April 13, 2024. A total of 11 fights have been announced so far. Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will attempt the second defense of her title reign against her compatriot Yan Xiaonan in what is likely to be the co-main event.

Justin Gaethje will put his ceremonial BMF title on the line against former 145-pound champion Max Holloway. Meanwhile, former champion Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan are slated to fight in a lightweight title eliminator fight on the undercard. The winner will most likely challenge the champion Islam Makhachev later in 2024.

It has been speculated that Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya might headline the event. Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and 205-pound champion Alex Pereira were also briefly linked for a super fight on this slot.