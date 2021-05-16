Dana White gives update on 'GOAT' Jon Jones' UFC future

Dana White has claimed that only Jon Jones can decide his future from here onwards. The UFC president admitted that Jones is more than welcome to fight in the UFC if he feels like fighting, but White wouldn't pressurize the former UFC light heavyweight champion to compete again.

During the UFC 262 post-fight press conference, White also praised Jon Jones for his incredible legacy. The former personally believes Jones is the "GOAT (Greatest of All Time)" and gave props to the former 205-pound champion for his run with the organization.

"Listen, that's up to Jon Jones. Whether he wants to fight or not. You know, there's fights available, they're here. I'm gonna keep making fights every weekend, doing fights. You know, if Jon Jones has to fight he can, if he doesn't, he doesn't have to. Nobody is gonna force Jon Jones to fight. He's got a great run, he's got an incredible legacy. I personally see him as the GOAT."

White added that if Jon Jones wins the title in the heavyweight division, it would be tough to argue Jones' case of being labeled as the GOAT of the sport. However, if 'Bones' retires at this moment, White would still regard the former light heavyweight champion as the GOAT, until somebody accomplishes the same as Jones.

"Obviously, going up to heavyweight it would be tough to argue, you know, if he wins the title, that he's not the GOAT. But, right here, right now, he could retire and I still consider him the GOAT right now, until somebody else accomplishes what he has."

Will Jon Jones ever fight in the UFC again?

Jon Jones was the initial fighter in line for a shot at the UFC heavyweight title after his move up to the division from light heavyweight. However, following Francis Ngannou's historic title win at UFC 260, 'Bones' and the UFC have been engaged in a feud regarding Jones' pay.

Unable to arrive at a mutual understanding, it appears Derrick Lewis could be first in line for a shot at Ngannou's belt.

It remains to be seen how things will play out between the UFC and Jon Jones from here on. The former light heavyweight champion could potentially fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis 2, but nothing is assured as of now.

Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that Derrick Lewis will be next for Francis Ngannou and UFC could also match "Jon [Jones] and Stipe [Miocic] too." pic.twitter.com/D1cvdeIkzi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 11, 2021