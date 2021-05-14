Jon Jones' body transformation: Pictures of the incredible change in physique of the UFC GOAT

Jon Jones is arguably one of the greatest fighters to have ever graced the sport of MMA, let alone the UFC. The former light heavyweight king of the UFC has seen many ups and downs in his personal and professional life but has pretty much won every fight of his pro-MMA career. The lone loss on his record came via DQ to Matt Hamill due to a controversial rule.

After reigning over the 205lbs division for nearly a decade, 'Bones' relinquished the belt to move up to heavyweight. Jon Jones has recently been unveiling images of his incredible transformation on social media. In August 2020, Jones gave fans the first look at what his new heavyweight-driven regimen looked like.

In November 2020, 'Bones' proudly uploaded a set of images to show off his 240lbs physique.

But this isn't the first time Jon Jones has changed his physique. As a light heavyweight, Jones was always a lean competitor. Being 6'4", he carried a lot more mass in a slender frame than some other light heavyweights like Rampage Jackson or Rashad Evans. This probably helped Jones with his speed and agility, and it didn't seem to affect his wrestling prowess negatively. He did, however, never possess the raw power that some of his peers in the 205lbs division had.

But if Jon Jones is anything, he's a fighter. He has pushed his limits repeatedly to transform his body and physique as per the task awaiting him.

Here is a timeline of Jon Jones' incredible transformation through the years, told through his Instagram:

2013:

February 2014:

March 2014:

Jon Jones revealed an incredible transformation in November, 2015:

February 2016:

June 2019:

January 2020:

September 2020:

Jon Jones in 2021:

The most recent image uploaded to his Instagram shows an incredibly bulky Jon Jones training with other athletes who appear to be in a similar weight class. This is understandable, considering Jones wants to face Francis Ngannou, who weighs over 260lbs.

Safe to say, Jon Jones is taking his commitment to the heavyweight division very seriously. Even though the talks with Dana White and the UFC don't appear to be coming to fruition, Jones isn't abandoning ship.

It's mildly humorous because 'Bones' got his cage name due to his coach calling him skinny. Today, after tearing through the LHW division for a decade and looking to repeat the same at heavyweight, Jones is anything but a skinny athlete.