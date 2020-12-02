UFC star Jon Jones laughs about his ridiculous original fight nickname

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones is truly one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

His legacy, many would agree, is not just in his name though.

Jon Jones, without his famous nickname ‘Bones’, just sounds incomplete.

When UFC announcers introduce him the emphasis is usually on his nickname which just adds to the aura of the future Hall of Famer.

Even his display name on Twitter is ‘Bony’ which is derived from his nickname.

However, Jon Jones has revealed in a recent Tweet that he almost went down a different route with his nickname.

Jon Jones had chosen the moniker of ‘Sexual Chocolate’ as his initial nickname when he started to fight professionally.

My original fight nickname used to be sexual chocolate, what in the hell was I thinking 🥴😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 30, 2020

Whether this was because of his healthy sexual life or his take on the famous fictional band headed by Eddie Murphy though, has not been clarified by the former champion.

He could also have been paying homage to professional wrestling legend Mark Henry who is known for his portrayal as ‘The Sexual Chocolate’

Jones though, looks nothing like Henry. As a matter of fact, his ‘Bones’ nickname was given to him by his wrestling coach due to his lanky frame, slight build and his long arms.

Jon is tied at the top of the list of fighters in the UFC with the longest reach with Dutchman Stefan Struve.

That the Dutchman is 8 inches taller than Jon Jones and cuts weight to make 265 pounds is a yardstick that can be used to imagine just how long his arms are for those who have not seen him live.

And if there was still a doubt as to the correctness of his nickname viz-a-viz his built, UFC commentator Mike Goldberg had once called Jones ‘That Tall Lanky Dude’ during Jones’ initial UFC days when he was unable to remember his name.

What’s next for Jon Jones

Jones relinquished his Light Heavyweight title after defeating Dominick Reyes earlier in the year and decided to ply his trade in the heavyweight division and hunt for the gold in a new weight category.

He has since put on weight and looks in impeccable shape to take on the new challenge.

However, his opponent has not been finalized yet. UFC President Dana White has also mentioned that he had received no word from Jon Jones on his plans for the heavyweight division.

While it is a certainty that Francis Ngannou will fight Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt one more time, and with other top-ranked heavyweights like Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes already booked for fights, we may have to wait a little longer to see Jones in action at heavyweight.

Whether he chooses to go back to using ‘Sexual Chocolate’ again as a nickname for his new division now that he is no longer ‘Bony’ also remains to be seen.