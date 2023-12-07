Dana White goes ballistic at KSI for "lying through the teeth" about PPV buys; Mams Taylor hits back

UFC CEO Dana White has consistently expressed his disapproval of crossover and influencer boxing. Furthermore, he has strongly criticized gimmick fights, emphasizing the UFC's commitment to providing fans with high-quality matchups while maintaining the integrity of their established system.

White recently unleashed a scathing critique of Misfits Boxing, founded by UK content creator KSI, disputing their assertion of achieving over a million pay-per-view (PPV) buys for their PRIME card in October.

The UFC CEO emphasized the difficulty of reaching such numbers and accused them of fabricating figures. The Misfits PRIME event featured KSI locking horns with Tommy Fury in the headline bout and also featured Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis on the same card.

The event reportedly did 1.4 million PPV buys, which has raised eyebrows in the industry, prompting a response from Dana White as well.

Dana White, speaking on Full Send Podcast, challenged the legitimacy of the reported figures, stating:

"I haven’t heard about anybody selling a lot of pay-per-views lately. Let me tell you how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys... And I like Logan [Paul] and some of these guys that are involved in this s**t, if you come out and you say you did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on your event, you’re lying through your f***ing teeth."

Dana White's remarks prompted a swift response from KSI's manager and Misfits co-president, Mams Taylor. Taylor claimed to possess the "REAL numbers for every event" and warned against challenging their credibility. He wrote on X:

"I know all the REAL numbers for every event. Don’t play w[ith] me or I’ll go Fofty on EVERYONE!!"

Dana White gets honored with special achievement award

UFC CEO Dana White was recently honored in Boston with the Special Achievement Award at The Sports Museum's 22nd annual Tradition awards program. White, who began his journey as a bellhop in Boston, expressed genuine excitement about the recognition, highlighting the significance of being honored in a city he loves.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, White recalled pivotal moments, including leaving a stable bellhop job to pursue a career in the fight game, facing criticism for his vision, and eventually purchasing the struggling UFC for $2 million.

As Dana White guides UFC towards its 300th event, he remains focused on proving doubters wrong. White has even ventured into the slap-fighting space with Power Slap. Despite the controversy surrounding the venture, White believes this side project will contribute to the global success of UFC.

Speaking about the potential of the UFC during the event, White stated:

“I’ve always believed we have a global sport. It transcends all cultural barriers, all language barriers. No matter what color you are, or language you speak, or country you come from, we’re all human beings and fighting is in our DNA. We haven’t even scratched the surface of what this is going to be.”