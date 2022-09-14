"He has to be the dumbest m*therf***** on the planet" - Dana White goes off on former UFC champion and Brendan Schaub for accusing the promotion of deliberately preventing Khamzat Chimaev from making weight

Dana White recently dismissed a conspiracy theory that suggested that the UFC had instructed Khamzat Chimaev to miss weight for UFC 279. White initially believed the theory to have been authored by UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and went off on 'The Croatian Sensation'.

According to White, Miletich might need to be sent to be 'brain clinic' for conjuring up such conspiracy theories. The UFC boss said during a recent DWCS post-fight presser:

"Like Pat Miletich was saying, we told Khamzat not to make weight because we weren't selling tickets. The f***ing show was sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins. I don't know if Pat really said that, but if he did, he has to be the dumbest m*therf***** on the planet. I mean, you know how stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you're serious... If Pat really said that, holy s**t! We might well have to send him out to the brain clinic to get him f***ing checked out."

Watch the clip below:

A reporter informed White that the theory also corresponded with Brendan Schaub's, also suggesting that the The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) alum was the original author. The UFC president then offered his apology to Miletich and hinted that it made sense coming from Schaub.

Both Pat Miletich and Brendan Schaub have similar theories about Khamzat Chimaev missing weight

Khamzat Chimaev weighed in at 178 lbs for UFC 279 missing the non-limit of 171 lbs by 7.5 lbs. The Chechen-born Swede appeared far from apologetic for a weight miss that led to the reshuffling of three main-card bouts.

Former UFC heavyweight and TUF alum Brendan Schaub recently suggested that Khamzat Chimaev missing weight might not have been the principal reason behind the reshuffling of fights. According to 'Thiccc Boy', the original card scheduled to be headlined by Nate Diaz and Chimaev wasn't trending well.

However, UFC president Dana White was also correctly informed about Pat Miletich putting forth a similar theory. The former UFC welterweight champ recently said on Instagram:

"So the UFC that is tonight is pretty interesting when you see a guy that's wrestled his whole life, a guy from Chechnya nonetheless, miss weight by seven and a half pounds. That certainly wasn't by accident. I'm pretty sure the card was not selling well on pay-per-view. And they told him, 'Miss weight big so we can put you against Holland. Because this thing is not selling. We gotta shake things and cause a scene and get some attention on this card.'"

Watch Miletich's comments on Khamzat Chimaev missing weight below:

