"I felt bad for people who didn't go" - Dana White heaps praise on UK MMA fans and fighters as he looks forward to second UFC London of 2022

Dana White recently stated that he felt bad for the fans who didn't attend the UFC London event earlier this year.

The UFC London card was a blockbuster event in March. British fighters like Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann stole the show.

White praised the rich pool of talent that the UK has been offering to the UFC as he stated in a recent interview with BT Sport:

"We're coming back to London, Aspinall is the main event, UK heavyweight. You got Paddy Pimblett, who's blown up. Leon Edwards, who is one of the top guys in the world. Molly McCann, Paul Craig, Arnold Allen, the list goes on and on. There's tons of great talent coming out of the UK now. And I think with now the pandemic being over, us coming with live events, and this new BT deal, it's only gonna make the sport bigger and create more and more incredible talent from that part of the world."

White further heaped praise on English fans for the energy they brought to the event. He also added that he felt bad for the people who weren't in the crowd. Here's what the UFC president said:

"I was so happy I went to that show man. It was such a cool experience. I felt bad for people who didn't go to that show. The fans in the UK were so fun. The energy, the buzz, the excitement that night was off the charts."

Watch Dana White talk to BT Sport about UFC London:

Dana White is bringing the UFC back to London in July

Dana White finalized the UFC's return to London on July 23. Tom Aspinall will headline a card in his home country for the second straight time. The heavyweight fighter will take on perennial contender Curtis Blaydes.

England's own Darren Till will make his octagon return in the co-main event against Jack Hermansson in an intriguing middleweight clash. Furthermore, Paddy Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight clash on the main card.

Molly McCann is also set to return against Hannah Goldy at UFC London. Fans are understandably hyped up for another night of great fights in the UFC's next visit to the English capital in July.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far