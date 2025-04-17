Dana White, Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya laud Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314 win: "I'm gonna stop counting you out" 

Many in the MMA cummunity, including Dana White, Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya were delighted by Paddy Pimblett's recent performance. They expressed their admiration for Pimblett, who secured an impressive win at UFC 314.

The co-main event of UFC 314 featured a lightweight bout between Pimblett and Michael Chandler. Despite some early success, Chandler was unable to maintain his momentum and suffered a crushing defeat. Pimblett knocked out the former title challenger in the third round with devastating ground and pound strikes.

Pimblett recently shared a clip of his conversation with White, Rogan, and Adesanya backstage on Instagram. After is win over Chandler, the UFC CEO said:

''Oh dude, wow... Everybody keeps down you man''

Rogan congratulated Pimblett, saying:

''Fantastic, you look fantastic man. Really, really good brother''

Adesanya extended his support, saying:

''I'm gonna stop counting you out. Such a bada*s bro''

Check out their interaction below:

Pimblett (23-3) improved his undefeated promotional streak to seven fights and made a strong case for himself in the lightweight title contention. Following his win, he spoke to Rogan in his octagon interview and called out many top contenders for his next MMA outing.

Notably, in a recent episode of Javier & Mo Show podcast, reigning champion Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, backed Pimblett to receive a title opportunity next, saying:

''Paddy is ready to face anybody. I mean what he’s done already, his credentials and his winning record in the UFC, his hype, and what he can do. If they give him the next title shot, he deserves it... Let’s see who they give him next, but is he worthy? Yes. He’s very interesting. He’s got all of England behind him and a lot of America behind him. He has a lot of fans. I’m a fan. I wasn’t a fan in the beginning when he fought Jared Gordon.”

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:

Dustin Poirier shares his opinion on Paddy Pimblett's next potential opponent

Dustin Poirier, who was present at UFC 314 as a desk analyst, was impressed by Paddy Pimblett's victory over Michael Chandler.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Poirier gave his take on Pimblett's next potential opponent, voicing his desire to see the Brit against Dan Hooker:

''[Pimblett's] next fight has to be a really big one. Like, a Gamrot, Arman [Tsarukyan], Oliveira. I'm already behind-the-scenes, I've got stuff so I can't entertain that and I'm only fighting one more time. But, for me as a fan, put him in there with Dan Hooker. That would be an incredible fight. That's a fun fight, the buildup's gonna be fun. Dan's gonna stand and trade with him. Dan's got great takedown defense, good on the ground, that's the fight I think."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

