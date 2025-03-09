"Dana White keeps trying to get me to come see it" - Joe Rogan shares unfiltered opinion on Power Slap, calls out "huge" flaw

Joe Rogan is no fan of Power Slap, and during episode #2286 of his podcast, told his guest Antonio Brown about the UFC CEO's persistence in trying to convince Rogan to give the sport a chance. However, Rogan has resisted White's attempts thus far, as he holds an unfavorable opinion on slap-fighting.

Ad

He highlights the fact that slap-fighting presents a significant danger to its competitors brain health and doesn't understand why anybody would aspire to become a slap-fighter. Though he still joked that Brown, who is a former NFL player, shold cover Power Slap due to American Football's own CTE issues.

"Fight Night in Vegas is amazing. And then they have slap fight. Talk about CTE ESPN. Slap fight is on Friday night. That should be on CTE ESPN. You should cover slap-fighting. Bro, dude's are getting just knocked into another dimension with a slap. It's so crazy to watch. I just don't understand why people are signing up for that."

Ad

Trending

While both boxing and MMA can lead to life-changing knockouts and damage, the option to defend oneself is sorely lacking in slap-fighting, which the longtime UFC commentator pointed out.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Cause the thing about fighting is you're trying to not get hit. If punches are coming, you're trying to turn away, you're trying to move, you're trying to get your head off center-line. If you're slapping, you're 100% gonna get hit. You just have to sit there and take it. And every time, it's full blast, every time you're standing still. It's so crazy. Dana White keeps trying to get me to come see it. I'm like, 'Okay. I'll go. I'll go to one of these.' But it's just so nuts."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on slap-fighting (1:11:55):

Ad

One of Rogan's colleagues, former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping serves a Power Slap commentator, which could be a direction for Rogan to follow if he's ever coaxed into it.

Joe Rogan previously called for Paige VanZant to stay away from Power Slap

Back on June 22, 2024, Joe Rogan hosted one of many JRE Fight Companions with ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. During the pair's conversation, he spoke about Paige VanZant's then upcoming slap-fighting debut at Power Slap 8. Rogan, though, was not in favor of it.

Ad

"Power Slap 8, slap-fighting debut... okay, don't do it, Paige."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on Paige VanZant in Power Slap (1:35:17):

Despite Rogan's reservations, VanZant made her slap-fighting debut and has found success after a rough patch in other combat sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.