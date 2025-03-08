Power Slap 12: Paige VanZant vs. Mikael-Michelle Brown: Full video highlights

Paige VanZant faced off against Mikael-Michelle Brown in a pivotal three-round 125-pound showdown at Power Slap 12, which took place on Friday night at the Fontainebleau Resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada.

VanZant returned to slap competition after settling for a draw against Chelsea Dodson at Power Slap 9 this past October. Meanwhile, Brown last competed in December, where she secured a unanimous decision victory over Emily Whitmire at Power Slap 10.

'12 Gauge' delivered a dominant performance at Power Slap 12, securing a unanimous decision victory over Brown and extending her unbeaten slap-fighting record to 2-0-1.

Check out the final face-off between Paige VanZant and Mikael-Michelle Brown below:

VanZant opened the bout with a solid strike, though it didn’t land cleanly on her opponent. In response, Brown connected a well-placed slap on the former UFC strawweight’s face, but she absorbed it with ease.

In the following rounds, VanZant stepped up her intensity, landing two well-placed slaps that left Brown’s face marked and swollen. Brown clearly felt the impact, but when it was her turn, her strikes did little to faze VanZant.

VanZant's dominant performance was clearly reflected on the judges' scorecards, with all three officials unanimously scoring the contest 30-27 in her favor.

In her post-fight interview, VanZant called on Power Slap founder Dana White to introduce women’s championships, expressing her desire to be the first contender for a title shot in her next outing:

"Hey Dana, where’s that [125-pound] belt, baby? Put me on the next card. Let’s get some women’s belts. We’re here to stay. We’re here to knock b*tches out and slap people all day."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (1:27):

