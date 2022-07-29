"Anybody else out there yapping has never dealt with the Diaz brothers" - Dana White lashes back at criticism following Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight announcement

Dana White recently responded to critics of the upcoming main event at UFC 279.

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz are all set to face off in a high-profile welterweight matchup on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Many fans and fighters, including Dan Hardy and Leon Edwards, have criticized the matchup. They claim that Diaz deserved a less dangerous opponent in the last fight of his UFC contract.

UFC president Dana White, in a recent interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, responded to the criticism regarding the fight:

"I love when fighters or other people or anybody else give us advice on this incredibly successful business that we've built, it cracks me up. So, I'm looking at Francis Ngannou or Khamzat Chimaev and a couple other ones that were not good either. I'm going to take Khamzat. I can tell you this, Leon Edwards, Dan Hardy and anybody else out there yapping has never dealt with the Diaz brothers."

The UFC president continued:

"It's a very unique experience. It takes a very long time and we got through it and here we are. It's a very popular fight that people are going to want to see... and everybody's getting what they want. Dan Hardy and Leon Edwards don't have to watch it."

Check out Dana White's full interview below:

Dana White on the time he was treated badly by Vince McMahon and the WWE

During the post-fight press conference for season six of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC president narrated an incident where he was treated badly by Vince McMahon when he went to witness Ronda Rousey's WWE debut back in 2018.

White explained how he was allotted really bad seats and expressed his dismay at the rude behavior of Vince McMahon as well as Stephanie McMahon and Triple H:

"I tell you I was in the fu**ing rafters... People were coming up to me and going, 'Why are you sitting in these seats?' Well, I said this is where they sat me so f**k them I'm going to sit right here... Triple H and Stephaine were there too. It's not like it was just Vince. This wasn't like 25 years ago."

White continued:

"They let me know what they thought of me at that event... When you run an event like we run and you have people that you know are coming, that you give a s**t about or respect, you make sure they are f***ing taken care of."

Check out White's full interview below:

