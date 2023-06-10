Dana White offers genuine advice to fighters for avoiding misjudgement on the heels of Kai Kara-France decision

Dana White has provided fighters with what he believes is the only solution to avoiding controversial judges' decisions, in the wake of Kai Kara-France's recent loss.

Kara-France faced Amir Albazi in the main event of UFC Vegas 74 last weekend, which went to a decision. Many who watched the bout believed that 'Don't Blink' won at least four rounds, and there was uproar when Albazi was awarded the victory.

Fans and fighters alike labeled the decision a robbery, in a year that has produced a number of confusing and controversial scorecards. The topic of judging in MMA has become increasingly popular, and Dana White recently shared his thoughts on how fighters can navigate their way around any controversial decisions.

During an interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, the UFC president said this:

"That fight [between Kara-France and Albazi] was a close fight. We're talking about a round or two [that could make the difference]... My point on this would be - when you're in a big fight, [then] step on the gas. Get in there, try and win the end of the round. Do everything you can to make it so clear that you won the fight [that] you don't even involve the judges. It's the only thing you can do."

Watch the interview below:

Kai Kara-France's teammate, Israel Adesanya, was particularly peeved by the controversial decision in the UFC Vegas 74 main event.

Unfortunately for Dana White, he has no control over which judges are appointed for the UFC cards that he organizes. The State Commissions are in charge of choosing the panel of judges, and it appears that things are unlikely to change.

Dana White speculates on if UFC 289 co-main event is a lightweight title eliminator

The UFC 289 card this weekend will be headlined by a women's bantamweight clash between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. The co-main event of the evening will see fan-favorite Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush go to war in what could be a lightweight title eliminator fight.

Dariush has admitted that he has been promised a shot at the title if he beats Charles Oliveira this weekend. But, a win for 'do Bronx' might not mean the same given that he was defeated by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

During the pre-UFC 289 press conference, Dana White was asked to confirm whether or not the co-main event between Oliveira and Dariush would be a title eliminator. He said this:

"I have no idea. We'll see how the fight goes on Saturday. But yeah, that obviously makes a lot of sense. You know, right here right now, it makes a lot of sense. We'll see what happens."

Watch the press conference below:

