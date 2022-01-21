Dana White reacts to Mike Tyson claiming he did not get paid in full by Triller

Dana White has reacted to Mike Tyson's claims about not getting fully paid by Triller for his fight against Roy Jones Jr.

After Mike Tyson addressed the financial situation and labeled it as "tricky", the UFC boss, on the Full Send Podcast, said:

"Yeah, that's what they should call it. 'Tricky' instead of Triller... You never hear that coming out of the [UFC]. [With me], You don't hear guys saying, 'they didn't pay me yet', ever! Here's the problem. When you do these fights that are exhibition, the commission isn't overseeing it... That was the big problem in the past, these boxing promoters would come in and they wouldn't make as much money as they thought they were going to make and so they would stiff the fighters and not pay the guys."

Dana White has been very straightforward about his attitude towards numerous boxing promotions like Triller and Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. He has attacked Triller in the past for signing fighters past their prime.

The UFC president hasn't responded kindly after being accused of not paying his fighters enough by other boxing promotions. White has claimed that UFC stars make more money than boxers and told fans not to listen to any bul****.

Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. On 29th November 2020, in an eight round exhibition boxing match contested by Triller promotions. However, the bout was called as a draw.

Dana White explained his incentive-based structure of fighter pay at Stanford University

Dana White has received a ton of criticism over the years about the UFC's fighter-payment structure.

However, the UFC boss has not budged one bit. His philosophy regarding fighter pay in the UFC hasn’t changed in over a decade.

According to White, instead of paying fighters unreasonably large amounts of money, it's better to incentivize them so that they continue to be hungry to perform.

He detailed more about the same in a lecture at Stanford University, saying:

"You know what happens when you get 37 million dollars if you're a fighter, [you say] 'I don't want to get punched in the face, I got 37 million dollars man'... We incentivize guys to fight. You're going to get money to show, and you get money to win, and then you get money for the best fight of the night, you get money for the best knockout, money for the best submission. You're incentivized no different than any other business in the world. Show up at your job and have a half-*ssed day see how that goes."

