Dana White reacts to Tony Ferguson suffering his third loss in a row at UFC 262

Dana White understands that Tony Ferguson is experiencing a rough patch in his UFC career. With three consecutive defeats in the promotion, 'El Cucuy' will have a conversation with the UFC president regarding his future, reported TSN's Aaron Bronsteter.

White says Ferguson had a tough night and says they'll talk about his future.



"Time gets us all... It's definitely hit Tony" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2021

Ferguson suffered his third straight loss in the co-main event of UFC 262. His opponent, Beneil Dariush, put on a grappling masterclass to outpoint the former interim lightweight champion.

Ferguson fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May last year and succumbed to a devastating defeat at the hands of 'The Highlight'. Hoping to register a win in his next outing opposite Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, Ferguson was dominated by the Brazilian for three rounds. This sent 'El Cucuy' further down the divisional rankings.

Ahead of UFC 262, Ferguson admitted he made major adjustments for his fight against Dariush. He also changed his coaches and training partners. In an interview with Submission Radio, 'El Cucuy' revealed he fired one of his coaches for taking someone else's spot in his corner during his UFC 256 clash against Charles Oliveira.

Clearly, Tony Ferguson's game plan against Beneil Dariush remained futile. With three losses in a row, Ferguson's future in the UFC is under serious threat.

Will Tony Ferguson be cut from the UFC?

UFC 256: Weigh-Ins

With three back-to-back losses, fans are questioning whether an aging Tony Ferguson can still compete against elite-level UFC fighters. During his prime, 'El Cucuy' put together an astonishing 12-fight win streak in the lightweight division that reflected his sheer brilliance in grappling and striking. However, in his last three fights, that spectacle has remained unseen.

Following Tony Ferguson's loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, Dana White said he's not thinking about cutting Ferguson from the promotion. Now that 'El Cucuy' has lost his third fight in a row, White would like to have a word with Ferguson about his future. It shouldn't be a surprise if the UFC doesn't give Tony Ferguson another chance once there is no fight left on his contract.

We still love you no matter what, Tony Ferguson, El Cucuy. This hurts:( pic.twitter.com/PwtYvpdWm7 — Sobervated Conor 🇮🇪 (Fan of Conor McGregor) (@SobervatedConor) May 16, 2021