Dana White reveals asking Stipe Miocic if he will retire after fighting Jon Jones, shares the former champ’s answer

Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones were scheduled to headline UFC 295 for the heavyweight title, but 'Bones' was forced to withdraw due to injury two weeks ago.

According to Jones, and others, it was a matchup between the greatest MMA fighter of all time and the greatest heavyweight MMA fighter of all time.

'Bones' has achieved things in the sport that no one else has and is widely regarded as the GOAT. Whilst Miocic is the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history and is viewed as the division's GOAT by many.

The UFC half-expected both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic to retire after their previously scheduled clash at UFC 295, according to Tom Aspinall.

But Dana White told a different tale during his appearance at the post-fight press conference for this weekend's pay-per-view. White revealed that he recently had lunch with Stipe Miocic and had asked the former champion if he planned on retiring after facing Jones.

The UFC CEO shared his answer, saying:

"I had lunch the other day with Stipe... It's one of those fights, you have the best heavyweight of all time versus the greatest martial artist of all time. That's the fight they want. That's the fight that makes sense. That's the fight that should happen. I asked Stipe [if he would retire after fighting Jones], he said, 'I don't even know. All I care about right now is Jon Jones. It's the only thing I'm focused on.'"

Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic didn't receive an interim title shot after Jon Jones' injury

Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones were originally scheduled to headline UFC 295, which took place at Madison Square Garden this weekend. But disaster struck for the Jones camp several weeks ago, as 'Bones' suffered a devastating injury that is expected to rule him out for up to 8 months.

With Sergei Pavlovich being the official backup fighter for Jones vs. Miocic, there was some confusion from fans when the UFC announced that Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall would do battle for the interim heavyweight title.

Fans felt that the promotion had snubbed the most decorated heavyweight of all time, but UFC CEO Dana White clarified why they didn't offer Stipe Miocic an interim title shot.

White said this:

"You have the greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. This is a legacy fight for both of those guys. I mean, to even call Stipe and ask Stipe to fight for an interim title is, you know, complete disrespect."

