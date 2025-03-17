Dana White reveals the "biggest problem" he intends to fix in boxing

Dana White's approach to TKO Holdings' recently announced boxing promotion seems similar to how he has built the UFC. The UFC CEO has always believed in giving fighters a chance, and it seems like he is going to do the same with his boxing promotion.

Ad

White further stated that the possibility of a super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terrence Crawford might be on the cards, although he did not commit to making the fight. He expressed his approval for the idea of super fights, but remained grounded on the possibility of putting such fights together.

When the UFC President was asked how he plans to differentiate his new endeavour from other boxing promotions, he replied:

Ad

Trending

"Probably the best fighting the best—start there"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Well, listen, my model is way different. Turki has things that he's obligated to over the next 18 months. I want to break the sport down and build it from the ground up, like we did with the UFC. So I'm on a different path."

Check out Dana White's comments in the video below:

Ad

Ad

Dana White praises Fighting Nerds gym after UFC 313, highlights rising stars like Mauricio Ruffy

Dana White, at the post-UFC 313 conference, spoke highly of the Fighting Nerds gym. Specifically, he highlighted Mauricio Ruffy, a Fighting Nerds representative, and his performance against King Green at UFC 313. On the night, Ruffy scored a spectacular spinning wheel kick knockout over Green.

Ad

Many more fighters, including Jean Silva, who also delivered an impressive performance against Melsik Baghdasaryan, and Carlos Prates, who is set to fight Geoff Neal soon at UFC 314, represent the Fighting Nerds gym.

White recently said that he likes the idea of new gyms and fighters coming up:

"Listen, I love it, anytime, a gym, a specific group a team, whatever you want to call. A fighter starts to you know.. uh..[rise] , people start to take interest and become excited about him, it's exciting for all of us.. love it."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments in the video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.