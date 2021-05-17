Dana White reveals what Charles Oliveira said to him after jumping the fence at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira became the undisputed UFC lightweight champion at UFC 262 after more than ten years in the UFC.

It certainly took 'Do Bronx' a long time to get his shot at the title. He even broke Michael Bisping's record for the most UFC fights needed to win a gold. 'The Count' took 26 fights to win the middleweight belt at UFC 199, while UFC 262 was Oliveira's 28th fight in the promotion.

What say? Hard work paid off. A dream came true. Now I'm UFC lightweight champ. Thank you to my fans for all the support. You're special.



O que dizer? Meu esforço valeu a pena. O sonho se tornou realidade, me tornei campeão leve do UFC. Fãs, obrigado pelo apoio. #AFavelaVenceu — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 16, 2021

Elated and excited, 'Do Bronx' jumped the fence following his stunning knockout of Michael Chandler and was later seen talking with Dana White.

The UFC president revealed in the post-fight media conference what Charles Oliveira said to him.

"Thank you for everything you have done for me. Tonight was the biggest opportunity of my life and I can't tell you how much I appreciate it, how much it means to me. He's a great kid."

ESPN's Brett Okamoto asked Oliveira the same question. However, the Brazilian had a slightly different answer.

"Believe in me. I'm not a boy anymore," 'Do Bronx' said via his translator.

Catch Charles Oliveira's full interview with Okamoto below:

Dana White on Charles Oliveira being the new UFC lightweight champion

There was quite a bit of talk surrounding Dana White being biased towards Michael Chandler, especially since 'Iron' got a title shot after just one win in the UFC. Tony Ferguson added fuel to the fire by making the 'Dana White privilege' comment at Chandler at the UFC 262 press conference.

Dana White was asked if he ever had concerns about Charles Oliveira not being champion-material. The UFC president clarified that the championship matchup between Oliveira and Chandler happened purely based on the timings of certain other events, such as Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, Conor McGregor's defeat to Dustin Poirier, and 'The Diamond' prioritizing a trilogy fight with McGregor over a UFC title bout.

"You never know what's gonna happen. This whole thing was based on timing. When you look at the timing of how this all played out from Khabib's [Nurmagomedov] retirement to Conor [McGregor] losing to [Dustin] Poirier to a trilogy, [Michael] Chandler looking good in the [Dan] Hooker, Chandler willing to do anything it took to fight anybody, and just all these things played out for this fight to happen tonight here in Houston. It was an awesome main event."

