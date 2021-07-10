Dana White reveals if Conor McGregor's star power has declined in the lead-up to UFC 264

Dana White believes Conor McGregor's stock has only risen and despite the criticism the Irishman has received, he certainly hasn't been in decline, according to the UFC president. During a recent interview with Mike Swick on the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast, White described how the UFC 264 week has turned out to be.

"You know, this fight coming together is the perfect storm. You got Vegas reopening with all this stuff going on and people just begging for an excuse to come to Vegas. This very unique weekend for as bad*** and as big as Vegas and all the things that have ever happened here, I don't know if this has ever happened. We've had so much entertainment in one weekend and it's all sold out and then you got Poirier-McGregor three, like the perfect trilogy, it's all just the perfect storm this weekend. But to say that Conor has declined would be silly. He has only gotten bigger," said Dana White.

During the conversation, White said that the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier coming together was the perfect storm. The UFC president added that people have been begging for an excuse to travel to Las Vegas, and that the UFC 264 week could be the most significant thing to have occurred in 'Sin City.'.

White also described the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier almost as the icing on the cake. However, denied the fact that the Irishman has definitely declined. According to the UFC president, McGregor is bigger than ever.

Also read: UFC 264: What time does the Conor McGregor fight begin tonight? (10th July 2021)

Conor McGregor is aiming for a dominant victory at UFC 264

At UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor will aim for nothing else but a victory against Dustin Poirier in the main event. Heading into the fight, McGregor has made several bold statements aimed towards 'The Diamond' and seems confident about securing a victory at the T-Mobile Arena.

That being said, Poirier himself will remain confident about his chances of beating McGregor for the second successive time inside the UFC octagon.

Also read: How much does the UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 PPV cost on ESPN+?

Edited by Utathya Ghosh