"He loves the UFC" - Dana White reveals dinner plans with Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White plans to dine with Mark Zuckerberg on the 25th of this month. In a recent interview, the UFC head honcho revealed that Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram), is a fan of the UFC.

During a recent appearance on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, White said:

"I'll meet with Mark Zuckerberg on the 25th. We're gonna have dinner together and shoot the sh*t."

When asked about the rumors surrounding Zuckerberg's interest in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the UFC president added:

"Yeah, so I'm hearing that he's a big fan and that he loves the UFC."

UFC star Paddy Pimblett called out Mark Zuckerberg in his post-fight interview at UFC London earlier this year after his Instagram account was suspended. White was also jokingly asked if Zuckerberg would facetime Pimblett and let 'The Baddy' go off on him during dinner, to which he replied:

"Probably not."

Watch Dana White's appearance on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show below:

Paddy Pimblett details his beef with Mark Zuckerberg

Paddy Pimblett called out Mark Zuckerberg after scoring a first-round submission win over Kazula Vargas at UFC London in March. Pimblett labeled Zuckerberg a "the biggest bully in the world" for allegedly shutting down his Instagram account.

'The Baddy' later explained what led to his Instagram account being expelled. According to the Liverpudlian, he was defending a three-year-old who was on the receiving end of some nasty comments before his account was suspended.

Pimblett claims to have reported one of the comments but Instagram failed to take it down as it supposedly didn't violate their guidelines. He claimed to have responded using strong language after which his account was blocked.

'The Baddy' told reporters in the lead-up to his fight against Vargas:

"The lad had never been to a football match before and his dad just died so I wanted to do something nice for him. So, people started commenting disgusting things about him. So, I had back-and-forths with them and then the last one was for little baby Lee... He's got brain tumor, cancer. He's got all sorts of things wrong with him and he's three years old. He's got no hair because of all the chemotherapy and some absolute disgusting piece of sh*t commented something horrible about him. I've got morals..."

The former Cage Warriors champion added:

"I reported the comment and I got it with a notification back twenty minutes later, 'This comment does not go against our community guidelines so we will not remove it.' So, then I called him a piece of sh*t. I said, 'You dirty piece of sh*t. You are a piece of vermin on my shoe.' And the next day my account was disabled."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's interview below:

