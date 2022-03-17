"When I see you, it's on" - Paddy Pimblett wants to call out Mark Zuckerberg for banning him on Instagram 

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has taken a shot at Mark Zuckerberg after having a second Instagram account taken down.

While the star power of Paddy Pimblett has gone through the roof in recent months, he's had some problems when it comes to getting his social media accounts launched into the stratosphere.

That's because, on two separate occasions, he's seen his official Instagram account get taken down.

He's launched various appeals with the majority being ignored, and at media day on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's fights, he wore a shirt that said, "Mark Zuckerberg is a lizard."

One of the most powerful men on the planet, Zuckerberg owns Meta Platforms, which has owned Instagram alongside Facebook and WhatsApp for years now.

In an interview with ESPN, Pimblett said the following:

“The only person I’m gonna call out after this fight is Mark Zuckerberg lad. He’s getting told. When I see you it’s on!”

Watch the interview below:

During the media commitments ahead of UFC London, Pimblett explained more about the situation. He said:

“I always say that people with a platform like me should help people. It’s nice to be nice. We’ve got this platform for a reason, use it for good. Don’t use it for horrible reasons. All these social media websites need to sort their community guidelines out. I’ve had my account disabled at 920,000 followers. That messes with all the GoFundMe pages I help, all the sick kids and charities, homeless organisations, all the mental health charities I help with and all the people who have mental health issues that speak to me on a daily basis... Mark Zuckerberg is the biggest bully on the planet.”

Watch 'The Baddy' speak on the matter below:

How long has Paddy Pimblett been in the UFC?

In March 2021, it was announced that the UFC had signed Paddy Pimblett following his successful stint with Cage Warriors.

His first fight took place in September of the same year when he beat Luigi Vendramini at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Questions began to circulate regarding just how big 'The Baddy' could get as part of the promotion's new generation.

His next fight will go down on Saturday night at UFC London as he prepares to lock horns with Rodrigo Vargas, also known as Kazula Vargas.

Pimblett comes in as the favorite to make his UFC record 2-0 and will be part of the main card, primarily due to his overwhelming popularity.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Avinash Tewari