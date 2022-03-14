Is Paddy Pimblett in UFC 4?

Paddy Pimblett is yet to be added to the EA UFC 4 official roster.

EA Sports continues to make fresh additions to UFC 4. The latest patch came on February 10, 2022 with featherweight fighter Giga Chikadze and light heavyweight fighter Magomed Ankalaev being added to the roster. However, Pimblett hasn't been included as of yet.

Pimblett rocked the MMA world when he secured a first-round knockout win over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 191. His flamboyant and confident nature has got some UFC fans comparing him to Conor McGregor.

Pimblett is set to enter the octagon for the first time in 2022 this weekend. He will square off against Rodrigo Vargas on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall at the O2 Arena in London, England, on March 19.

Paddy Pimblett vows to "school" his opponent at UFC Fight Night 204

Apart from his ability to take punches and his knockout power, we haven't seen much of Paddy Pimblett's undeniable skills in the UFC so far. 'The Baddy' has vowed that fans will witness a different version of himself come March 19.

According to Pimblett, six months was enough for him to further improve his already impressive fighting skills. Moreover, the former Cage Warriors champion stressed that he keeps getting better and better over time given that he's only 27 years of age.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Pimblett said:

"I know I'm going to absolutely school this kid on March 19th... I can't wait to get back in the cage, it's been too long... Yous are gonna see an even different version of me. People think they know me, people think they know me from the last fight, lad, I'm a complete new animal again. People forget I'm only 27... I'm still getting better every fight camp, especially when I take six months out."

Check out his full interview with BT Sport below:

