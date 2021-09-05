"Justice for the 97" - Paddy Pimblett dedicates his victory to the city of Liverpool, pays tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster

Paddy Pimblett is a proud Liverpudlian and makes sure to let the world know every time he gets a chance. Following his spectacular UFC debut last night, Pimblett took to social media to dedicate his victory to the city of Liverpool and to pay tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

In a heartfelt statement on Twitter, Paddy Pimblett wrote the following:

"My people, my city, my heart. Justice for the 97. We will never forget."

My people, my city, my heart ❤️ Justice for the 97. We will never forget! pic.twitter.com/VPsmg8tOXX — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) September 5, 2021

Paddy Pimblett was referring to the tragic incident that took place when Liverpool Football Club played Nottingham Forrest in an FA Cup semi-final match at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, on 15 April 1989.

The incident is now known as the Hillsborough disaster. It took place in the standing-only central pens of the Leppings Lane stand allocated to Liverpool supporters. While trying to relieve overcrowding outside the entrance turnstiles, police match commander David Duckenfield asked for exit gate C to be opened. This led to an overcrowding of Liverpool supporters in the aforementioned pens.

Due to the overcrowding, many of those standing at the front of the pens were crushed to death against the barriers. Others fell onto the pitch from the terrace after the barriers broke. The match was immediately called off, and it was later confirmed that there were 96 deaths, the highest death toll in British sporting history.

In July 2021, Andrew Devine, a man who suffered severe brain damage on the day, became the latest victim of the incident. 32 years following the tragedy, Devine succumbed to his injuries. A coroner ruled that he was the 97th victim to be unlawfully killed.

To date, people from Liverpool have demanded justice for the deaths that occurred due to the alleged callousness shown by the police that day. While the police initially blamed hooliganism and drunken behavior by Liverpool fans for the incident, that wasn't proven to be the case.

Paddy Pimblett's stock soars sky-high following impressive octagon debut

Paddy Pimblett is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC right now. The outspoken Englishman promised to shock the world in his octagon debut and did so. In the main card opening bout at UFC Vegas 36, Pimblett earned himself a stunning first-round TKO victory against Luigi Vendramini.

I’ll take a shot off anyone an stay standing 🤗 I need to get punched to wake up half the time 🙄🤣 https://t.co/uQwD7YQBiD — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) September 5, 2021

After getting tagged early in the fight, Pimblett made an incredible comeback in the later stages. He stopped his opponent with a flurry of vicious strikes, proving to the world that the hype behind him is with good reason. Following the fight, Paddy Pimblett claimed he is the "new cash cow" in the promotion and is set to take over the fight game.

