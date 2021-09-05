What did Paddy Pimblett mean when he called himself a 'scouser' in his post-fight octagon interview?

Paddy Pimblett had a near-perfect UFC debut on Saturday night when he went up against Luigi Vendramini on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till and secured a first-round KO.

'Scouser' is a local British term used in Liverpool, UK. The term allegedly is a contraction of a popular dish named 'lobscouse,' a meat and vegetable stew consumed by sailors dating back to the 19th century. With the Port of Liverpool being an important maritime hub, the term caught up with the locals to the point where present-day Liverpudlians refer to themselves as 'Scousers.' The accent and dialect of the English language unique to Liverpool and surrounding areas are often referred to by the term 'Scouse' as well.

In the post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett was reminded of what happened in the bout. 'The Count' pointed out that 'The Baddy' almost got knocked out early on with a left hook from Luigi Vendramini. However, Paddy Pimblett reminded Bisping that he was a 'scouser' and that they didn't get knocked out.

"You know my saying, lad. I'm a scouser. We don't get knocked out. I take that sh*t all day," Paddy Pimblett said.

He's said it before. Scousers don't get knocked out!



Paddy Pimblett: "I'm here to take over"

The British lightweight was rocked early in the fight with a big left hand.

Pimblett had to defend himself on the ground for the next half minute as Vendramini executed an excellent takedown followed by ground and pound. However, 'The Baddy' managed to get the better of his opponent in the final minute of the first round, first rocking Vendramini with a combination and then following up with a knee and a flurry of punches against the fence to earn the first-round knockout victory.

In the post-fight octagon interview, Paddy Pimblett issued a statement to his fellow UFC lightweights in a Conor McGregor-esque promo, announcing his arrival in the promotion.

"I'm here to take over, lad. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster. I best be in the game next week lad, that's simple. I'm the new man, lad. People are going to be calling me out now, they know who the boy is," Paddy Pimblett said.

