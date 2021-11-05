"It's the biggest thing that I've ever posted" - Dana White reveals how Hasbulla's presence impacted his Instagram

Dana White revealed how his recent Instagram post with Hasbulla Magomedov became the most-watched post on the social media platform in an interview with BT Sport Ahead of UFC 268.

Dana White said:

"You know I posted that video of him saying, 'Dana I'm coming to UFC Abu Dhabi,' and then I said, 'I'm on the plane can't wait to meet you in Abu Dhabi?" On Instagram, I have 6.7 million followers, right? 6.4 million people watched that video on Instagram. It's the biggest thing that I've ever posted. It's insane!

Later on in the interview, Dana White went on to talk about how important it is for fighters nowadays to maintain and grow their social media presence. The UFC President talked about hosting summits where fighters were taught about the importance of growing an audience over social media.

White also mentioned how a good social media audience would not only help the fighters while they are fighting but also help them after they retire from the sport.

Catch Dana White's full interview with BT Sport here:

Dana White hints at signing internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov to UFC

Dana White hinted at the possibility of Hasbulla Magomedov joining UFC in the near future in a recent interview

Talking to sports presenter Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, White talked about the video of him and Hasbulla going viral. White also mentioned that he loves the Dagestani a lot and that there is a possibility of Hasbulla competing in the world's biggest MMA promotion soon.

"I love the kid. Is there more than a zero percent chance [that he fights in the UFC]? Yes!"

Watch Dana White's conversation with Robbie Fox below:

