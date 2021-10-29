Why is Hasbulla Magomedov famous?

Hasbulla Magomedov, commonly known just as Hasbulla, is an 18-year old blogger from Makhachkala, Russia. He became fanous after he started posting videos of him pretending to fight children on TikTok.

Hasbulla Magomedov is also nicknamed 'Mini Khabib', inspired by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although Hasbulla Magomedov is an adult, he has the characteristics of a child. Based on his height, face and voice, Hasbulla Magomedov could be mistaken for a five-year-old.

Hasbulla's rise to global stardom has stemmed from other celebrities acknowledging and responding to his videos. He has also been sighted with numerous celebrities and combat sports personalities, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Watch Hasbulla Magomedov meet Khabib Nurmagomedov and show off his punching power below:

Hasbulla Magomedov's videos often depict him facing off with professional fighters and fans. The videos clearly portray his affection for fighting.

Although Hasbulla Magomedov's exact cause of dwarfism is relatively unknown, it is widely supposed that the Russian social media phenomenon has Growth Hormone Deficiency or GHD. The condition limits the production of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in the body and stunts physical growth.

A doctor took to TikTok to explain Growth Hormone Deficiency. According to Dr. Karan Raj, GHD is a genetic condition that is curable if diagnosed early.

He also mentioned that football superstar Lionel Messi suffered from the same disorder, but he was diagnosed at an early age and started treatment for the same soon afterward.

You can find the video here.

Dana White spoke about Hasbulla Magomedov at UFC 267 pre-fight press conference; says meeting with the internet sensation is in place

Hasbulla Magomedov landed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to witness UFC 267. He is expected to corner Islam Makhachev in his bout against Dan Hooker.

Acknowledging Hasbulla's arrival at the event's destination, UFC president Dana White spoke about a meeting that will take place between the UFC and 'Mini Khabib'.

He said:

"Yeah, we have a meeting this week. That's one of my other big meetings I have this week. So, I don't know if he'll fight in the UFC but he's definitely gonna do something with us."

Here's Hasbulla Magomedeov and Dana White conversing on Twitter about their meeting:

UFC 267 will take place this weekend, on October 30, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The main event will see Jan Blachowicz take on Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight championship.

Watch the full press conference below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh