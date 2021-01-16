Dana White reveals he will announce Khabib Nurmagomedov's final decision during UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar

UFC President Dana White has finally gotten done with his meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the decision has been made. However, he is still waiting to make the announcement.

In an unprecedented move, the UFC Boss took to his personal Twitter account to share with the fans that there is a big piece of news coming up. He said,

"What's up everybody? I met with Khabib Nurmagomedov last night. And today, at 3 o'clock on the East Coast, on ABC the network, I'm gonna talk about his decision and how it's going to impact the McGregor-Poirier fight next weekend and the co-main event and the Lightweight division. 3 o'clock on the ABC Network."

This appears to be yet another brilliant masterstroke by one of the best businessmen on the planet at the moment. The UFC sets off its fight week tonight with the main card airing at 3 PM ET on the ABC Network. With the fans riled up to see what happens with the Khabbib Nurmagomedov decision, the ABC Network will sure receive a huge start in its partnership with the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves after his last outing against Justin Gaethje back in October 2020. Ever since then, the world of MMA has been trying to get a fix on what the Russian superstar's next move will be.

Dana White himself has told the media several times that he will try to bring Khabib back to the Octagon. Moreover, the fact remains that Khabib Nurmagomedov's dream of achieving a 30-0-0 record is just one fight away from possibly coming true.

On the other hand, Khabib himself has been reluctant to make any definitive statement about his plans for the future.

What possible outcome could the meeting between Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov turn out?

Essentially, whatever the decision is, it is going to impact the Lightweight division. Retired or not, Khabib Nurmagomedov still sits atop the 155-pound throne.

If Khabib decides to give up the Lightweight gold and retire permanently, we might just be in for a title fight as soon as next week. With Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier set to clash on January 23, the opportune occasion is already set in place.

Corresponding to the same scenario, the co-main event on January 23 featuring Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker may decide who the next No. 1 contender for the title will be.

However, there is another possibility. And that is probably what the fans are hoping for. 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov could have decided to return to the Octagon, perhaps for one last dance.

And if the situation aligns correctly, we could witness the rematch of the century in Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor 2. Of course, that is subjective to the outcome of the upcoming Poirier vs McGregor 2.

However, if Khabib Nurmagoedov wishes to face Georges St-Pierre for achieving the GOAT status, he will have to hang up the lightweight title, as Dana White clarified a few days back.

Therefore, there are suddenly a lot of possible scenarios available for the immediate future of the 155-pound division and all of them promise to make 2021 much, much more exciting.