"The greatest live sporting event you will ever see" - Dana White's message for UFC fans in Salt Lake City, Utah ahead of UFC 278

Dana White is extremely thrilled about the upcoming UFC 278 fight card scheduled for August 20. The UFC honcho sounded all geared up about bringing the UFC to the Vivint arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
According to White, UFC events might be great to watch at home or in a bar, but nothing compares to the experience of watching a card live. White promised fans that UFC 278 will be the greatest live sporting event they have ever witnessed. The 52-year-old told fans during a recent interview with The Mac Life:
"I don't know what's going on right now but it's been insane. So, I'm gonna bring that energy here too, to Salt Lake. And if any of you, you're a fan, you live in Salt Lake city, there's nothing better than the UFC on TV. The UFC is awesome on TV. It is the greatest live sporting event you'll ever see. You think it's good on TV, you think it's fun watching it at home, you think it's great in the bar? Wait until you come watch it live in an arena like this. I gaurantee you that it'll be the greatest sporting event that you have ever seen in you life live."
Watch White's interview with The Mac Life below:
A welterweight title headliner between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, scheduled for UFC 278 was announced during the broadcast of UFC 275. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will put his welterweight strap up for grabs in a rematch, almost seven years after their first encounter.
The card will also feature the return of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who will take on former title challenger Paulo Costa. Rockhold hasn't competed since 2019 after suffering back-to-back knockout losses against Yoel Romero and Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight.
The UFC 278 fight card
The UFC subsequently officially revealed the entire card, which currently has twelve scheduled bouts. Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will face the surging Merab Dvalishvili, with both looking to make a bantamweight title run.
Check out the full card below:
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards
Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa
Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo
Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano
Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin
A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa
Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana