“Dana White’s on vacation” - Stephen Thompson confirms he’s still missing a paycheck despite making weight at UFC 291

Stephen Thompson hasn't received his paycheck for his canceled fight against Michel Pereira at UFC 291. The duo was booked on the main card for a welterweight bout, which was called off due to Pereira's failure to make the weight.

While talking to MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani, Thompson said:

"At this point my management is talking with the UFC, nothing yet I know Dana White is on vacation, you know the guy is a workaholic so well deserved but I feel like the UFC is going to ride by me. I've done everything that I'm supposed to do and I've tried to be as honorable as possible when it comes to signing my contracts and abide by it and doing what the UFC has said. I've done what they wanted of me."

On being asked if the UFC decides otherwise, he added:

"I'd be disappointed...who wouldn't be? When you show up and you are on point, you've done nothing wrong and your opponent has, it'd just really stink if that was the case."

Stephen Thompson admits he will be "disappointed" if the UFC does not pay him for UFC 291. #TheMMAHour

Thompson's refusal to go ahead with the fight might have given impetus to the thought that his paycheck could be withheld. According to 'Wonderboy,' he made the weight and would have been ready for the contest had his opponent not failed to cut the weight. He now has his hopes pinned on the UFC while waiting for its President, Dana White, to return from vacation.

Stephen Thompson issued a statement after turning down Michel Pereira's fight at UFC 291

The bout between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira was called off after Pereira tripped the scale at 174 pounds. Stephen Thompson decided not to compete against Pereira and explained his position in a long statement.

A part of Thompson's statement read:

"I’m gutted for my coaches, my family and all the people who helped me throughout camp to be ready and prepared to go to battle. I made weight this morning as I have done every fight during my 11+ year UFC career. My opponent did not. This isn’t the first time I’ve had an opponent miss weight and given how that played out previously, myself and my team felt that it’s ultimately not smart for us to move forward with this fight."

