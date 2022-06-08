Dana White says "nothing" for Nate Diaz right now as Stockton native keeps pushing for final fight

Despite Nate Diaz's persistent pleas for a fight, UFC president Dana White revealed that there is nothing planned for the beloved octagon bad-boy just yet.

Diaz has been clamoring for a fight since late last year as his current UFC deal is set to expire after his next outing. However, his demands have fallen on deaf ears. Frustrated by the situation, Diaz has since asked for his release from the company.

However, it appears that he will have to remain on the sidelines. During an interview for MMA Underground, John Morgan asked White if fans could expect to see Diaz back in the octagon soon. In response, the UFC head honcho said:

"Nothing right now, but yes we will."

Check out Dana White's interview below:

The Stockton-based fighter last saw action at UFC 263 in June 2021. He ended up losing to Leon Edwards via unanimous decision after five rounds.

Diaz has since been linked with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. They were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 230 in November 2018 before Poirier was forced to withdraw with an injury. Now, the two have gone back and forth on social media, but the feud has amounted to nothing so far.

Fanáticos del MMA GT @fanaticosMMAGT



#UFC276

Izzy vs. Cannonier

Khamzat vs. Nate

Munhoz vs. O'Malley



#UFC277

Jones vs. Stipe



¿Opiniones? Se filtran posibles carteleras del UFC en un podcast donde entrevistaron a Dana White. No podemos confirmar que estas peleas ya esten pactadas pero vean que bombas!Izzy vs. CannonierKhamzat vs. NateMunhoz vs. O'MalleyJones vs. Stipe¿Opiniones? Se filtran posibles carteleras del UFC en un podcast donde entrevistaron a Dana White. No podemos confirmar que estas peleas ya esten pactadas pero vean que bombas! #UFC276Izzy vs. Cannonier Khamzat vs. NateMunhoz vs. O'Malley#UFC277Jones vs. Stipe¿Opiniones? https://t.co/BHpI7bLRER

A potentially leaked photo of the UFC's 'War Room' matchmaking board also ignited speculation of a Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup. However, White clarified that the matchups on the board were merely filler and far from a done deal.

Ariel Helwani slams UFC, Dana White over treatment of Nate Diaz

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani thinks the UFC is deliberately "icing" Nate Diaz so he can fight Conor McGregor, who is expected to return sometime around the fall.

Helwani, on a previous episode of The MMA Hour, went on a scathing rant over the issue. Condemning Dana White and the UFC, he said:

"What is being done right now is a travesty. This guy is in his prime. He's at the end of his run with the UFC. They are icing him because they want him to fight Conor McGregor, as plain as possible. That's what's happening and if you don't want to accept that, I'm sorry. But that's what's happening. He's being iced."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

