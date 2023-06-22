Dana White scheduled to sit down with ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro to decide upon media-rights deal beyond 2025

UFC president Dana White has revealed his upcoming plans to engage in a crucial meeting with ESPN's head honcho Jimmy Pitaro, initiating vital discussions regarding the potential extension of their media-rights agreement beyond 2025.

While specific details of the current agreement between ESPN and UFC remain undisclosed, industry insiders estimate that the network invests a substantial $300 million annually to broadcast the exhilarating fights. Since 2019, UFC's pay-per-view events have found an exclusive digital home on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. The streaming platform has experienced notable success, boasting over 25 million subscribers as reported in May.

In a recent interview with Sports Business Journal, Dana White revealed that he has arranged a private dinner with Jimmy Pitaro and the President and COO of Endeavor Mark Shapiro:

"We’re going to start talking strategy and obviously our future together."

However, specifics such as the date, time, and location of the dinner still remain unknown.

Dana White gifts Aljamain Sterling a Lamborghini worth £652,000

Dana White recently presented UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling with an awe-inspiring Lamborghini Huracan sports car, valued at an astonishing £652,000.

During UFC 288, Sterling showcased his prowess by securing a hard-fought split decision victory over Henry Cejudo, successfully defending his title. Following the event, White announced that the 33-year-old champion would face Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, scheduled for August 19. However, Sterling voiced his frustrations, expressing concerns about his recovery timeline and the possibility of not being fully healed in time for the upcoming bout.

Dana White didn't take Sterling's comments lightly. He publicly criticized the bantamweight champion, claiming that the 135-pound kingpin had attempted to postpone the fight with O'Malley.

However, in a stunning turn of events, a gesture of goodwill emerged from the ashes of their public clash. Despite their fiery exchange, it seemed that the UFC president and Aljamain Sterling have reconciled their differences.

Sterling took to Instagram to express his gratitude, posting a photo of the exquisite automobile and expressing appreciation to White, playfully remarking that "green looks good on me."

