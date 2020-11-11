Bruce Buffer is a UFC legend in his own right and is sure to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in the near future.

His fighter introductions can hype up the viewer about even the most mundane fights and the tension he creates while reading out a close decision can set the pulse racing for anyone.

His contribution to the sport has earned him a lot of respect throughout the MMA community and he is seen as one of the most revered non-fighting personalities within the UFC.

He has rightfully earned the moniker of ‘The Veteran Voice of the Octagon’.

Bruce Buffer is also an accomplished martial artist with a black belt in Tang Soo Do as well as a green belt in Judo.

His involvement in MMA, however, is not restricted to being a fight announcer. In a video posted by the UFC to promote the latest episode of ‘Fightlore’, UFC President Dana White and Bruce Buffer discuss an interesting incident.

Bruce Buffer tells the story of his scrap with a pro fighter: “After an Ultimate Fighter TV show, UFC fighter Frank Trigg, Mike Goldberg, and I decided to go out for dinner. In the elevator, we saw Dana White with his security guard. Frank walks in and all I can say is there are 5 grown a** men in an elevator. Frank Trigg started a conversation with Dana, and he was about to start talking about money. And I love watches and Dana had this really cool watch on so I told him, Dana What a cool watch. All of a sudden, I get a Karate chop to my throat. I turned around and asked him Frankie why the f*** did you hit me?”

“He said the wrong thing to me, he said what are you going to do about it?" Buffer continued. "I just reacted and went pop pop, you know, I punched him twice…Fran came back at me, hit me harder, so now I have to hit him back harder and it was on.”

While both parties have put aside their differences now, Bruce Buffer makes it clear that he is not a man to be messed with.

Ring Announcement runs in Bruce Buffer’s genes

Bruce Buffer is not the only one in his family with an acumen for announcements. His half-brother Michael Buffer has been a boxing ring announcer since 1983 and is a boxing legend in his own right.

Recently, Bruce Buffer garnered praise when he bowed down to announce Anderson Silva in his last fight in the UFC against Uriah Hall.