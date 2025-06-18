Dana White shares latest update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight title unification fight: "We'll move on quickly"

The Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight has been a subject of discussion among the MMA community for a long time now and many are waiting for the official announcement from the promotion. However, there hasn't been any and Dana White, who was confident about the potential heavyweight clash taking place this year, recently provided fresh information on the situation.

Aspinall and his team has been left frustrated with the delay, accusing the reigning champion of allegedly avoiding a title unification bout. Meanwhile, Jones is seemingly uninterested in taking on the British fighter, who thinks the two-division champion is retired and won't be returning to the octagon.

In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White offered his thoughts on Jones coming back to face Aspinall. The UFC CEO is ready to move forward and book another opponent for the interim champion if their potential heavyweight clash doesn't materialize:

Trending

''Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent here or been afraid to fight anybody... We’ll see how this thing plays out over the next couple of weeks. If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on, quickly. We’ll have the answers in the next couple of weeks.''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Expand Tweet

Jones has dismissed Aspinall's callout on multiple occasions after successfully defending his throne against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last year. Many MMA personalities, notably Daniel Cormier and Demetrious Johnson, have criticized the undisputed champion's behavior, claiming that it is his responsibility to face the interim title holder.

Meanwhile, Aspinall hasn't fought since his opening round knockout victory against Curtis Blaydes in their rematch at UFC 304 last year.

MMA coach backs Jon Jones to beat Tom Aspinall in potential fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez recently shared his opinion on the potential heavyweight contest between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said Aspinall is capable of defeating Jones but predicted 'Bones' to emerge victorious:

''Tom is definitely one of the individuals who has the potential to actually beat Jon, yes. But if Jon accepts the fight, I've always said it that Jon must know he can beat him. So I would favor Jon slightly to be able to win the fight... Am I right? No. I don't know. We are all wishing what we want, saying what we want, but you know what actually happens in the fight is going to happen in the fight. But Tom Aspinall is the real deal."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (19:23):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.