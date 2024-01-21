Dana White shares major update on Dricus du Plessis' next opponent following UFC 297 win

Dana White has provided fans with an update on the future of Dricus du Plessis following his title victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

'Stillknocks' made history by becoming the first South African champion in the promotion, and White also confirmed that the UFC may be heading to the 'Rainbow Nation' for Du Plessis' first title defense.

The middleweight champion took to the microphone following his victory to call out Israel Adesanya. During the post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO was asked about the possibility of that fight happening next, as well as who else could be Du Plessis' next opponent. He said:

"We'll figure this out [on] Tuesday. We'll probably announce it next week... We'll find out next week [if Israel Adesanya will face Dricus du Plessis next]."

Listen to Dana White's comments below from 14:22:

The history between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will no doubt be a huge selling point for the UFC. But the star power of Khamzat Chimaev cannot be denied, making him a potential opponent for 'Stillknocks' should Adesanya not be ready.

Dana White shares his thoughts on the result of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis headline UFC 297 in Canada for the middleweight title.

'Tarzan' was hoping to defend the belt for the first time, while Du Plessis was eager to make both promotional and South African history.

After a competitive five-round battle, 'Stillknocks' was awarded a split-decision victory on the judges' scorecards.

Fans and fighters flooded the internet with their personal verdicts, with some leaning towards Strickland and others felt that the South African had done enough to win the fight.

UFC CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media following the event, where he shared his thoughts on the result of the middleweight title fight. He said:

"I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round. Um, guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. You know, it was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds. I mean, the jab was f*****g beautiful. You don’t see jabs like that in MMA. And the jabs did what they’re supposed to do. Both of his [du Plessis] eyes were swollen shut." [0:43-1:11 in the aforementioned video]